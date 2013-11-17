England's goalkeeper Joe Hart watches from the bench during an international friendly soccer match against Chile at Wembley Stadium in London November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON England's under-fire goalkeeper Joe Hart and left back Ashley Cole will start against Germany in Tuesday's friendly, with manager Roy Hodgson planning several changes to the team that lost to Chile.

England were well beaten 2-0 by fellow World Cup qualifiers Chile on Friday when Hodgson gave debuts to three players in an experimental lineup, but he plans to bring the much-criticised Hart and experienced Cole back for the Wembley sell-out.

Hart has been dropped by his Premier League club Manchester City after a series of high-profile errors but Hodgson is keeping faith with the 26-year-old as his first-choice keeper.

"When you put that England shirt on, whether it be a white shirt or a goalkeeper's jersey, it will be a tough mental test and a tough test of attitude," Hodgson was quoted as saying on the FA's official website (www.thefa.com).

"But I fully believe that Joe understands that and is ready for that. All I can do is give him the shirt and the chance to go out and play and afterwards, he's going to have to face whatever he faces.

"Whether he plays well and keeps a clean sheet to help us to win the game - I'm sure people are going to be saying some very good things about him - but if he doesn't and lets a couple of easy goals in, he's going to have to accept that there'll be criticism because that's the way of the world we live in."

Celtic's Fraser Forster and Norwich City stopper John Ruddy are competing with Hart for the goalkeeping spot. Hodgson gave Forster his debut against Chile while Ruddy is on standby for an appearance from the bench on Tuesday.

FRESH LEGS

Hodgson is well aware of Germany's strength in midfield and attack and knows England will need lots of energy to compete on Tuesday.

"All I can say is there'll be a lot of players who will come back into the team who I think will be useful to us, especially if Germany play a strong team.

"We'll have a lot of fresh legs coming in, which will be good. We're aware they have a very dynamic midfield and we're going to have to be dynamic ourselves to keep them at bay.

"We may have to face the fact they'll ask big questions of us defensively, because they'll have a big attacking threat.

"But I don't think we were 'gung-ho' against Chile and I'm not expecting any major difference in approach," said Hodgson, whose team failed to score for the first time in his 23 matches in charge and lost for the first time in a year.

England will be without versatile defender Phil Jones, who suffered a groin injury against Chile, and his Manchester United team mates Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck, while captain Steven Gerrard is also doubtful.

