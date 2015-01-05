ALGIERS Uncapped Ahmed Kashi and discarded fullback Liassine Cadamuro were confirmed on Monday as replacements for Algeria in their African Nations Cup finals squad after injury to Essaid Belkalem and Mehdi Abeid, the Algerian Football Federation said.

French-born Kashi from Metz has not yet played for Algeria but Cadamuro, on the books of Osasuna in Spain, was part of their squad at last year's World Cup finals in Brazil and the last Nations Cup finals in South Africa two years ago.

Algeria are Africa's top ranked nation but have been drawn in a tough Group C with Ghana, Senegal and South Africa at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea, which kicks off on Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)