Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
ALGIERS Uncapped Ahmed Kashi and discarded fullback Liassine Cadamuro were confirmed on Monday as replacements for Algeria in their African Nations Cup finals squad after injury to Essaid Belkalem and Mehdi Abeid, the Algerian Football Federation said.
French-born Kashi from Metz has not yet played for Algeria but Cadamuro, on the books of Osasuna in Spain, was part of their squad at last year's World Cup finals in Brazil and the last Nations Cup finals in South Africa two years ago.
Algeria are Africa's top ranked nation but have been drawn in a tough Group C with Ghana, Senegal and South Africa at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea, which kicks off on Jan. 17.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
FUNCHAL Madeira renamed its airport in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday - although it is a new statue of the four-times world player of the year that is likely to grab the headlines.