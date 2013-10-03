Burkina Faso's Alain Traore celebrates his second goal against Ethiopia during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) Group C soccer match in Nelspruit, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Key striker Alain Traore will miss Burkina Faso's World Cup playoff due to injury and has been left out of a 24-man squad for the first leg against Algeria in Ouagadougou next week, the country's football federation said on Thursday.

Injury also hampered Traore's participation in the African Nations Cup final at the start of the year where Burkina Faso finished as surprise runners-up.

But his younger brother Bertrand, whose future at Chelsea is uncertain because of potential work permit problems, was named by coach Paul Put.

The first leg against Algeria will be played on October12 with the return in Blida on November 19. The aggregate winners qualify for next year's finals in Brazil.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Daouda Diakite (FC Mounana), Lare Mohamed Diarra (RC Kadiogo), Abdoulaye Soulama (Ashante Kotoko) Defenders: Mohamed Koffi (FC Zurich), Bakary Kone (Olympique Lyon), Paul Koulibaly (El Shorta), Jean Noel Lingani (Horoya), Madi Panandetiguiri (Chippa United), Henri Traore (AshantiGold), Steeve Yago (Toulouse) Midfielders: Benjamin Balima (Sheriff Tiraspol), Adama Guira (Sonderjyske), Charles Kabore (Kuban Krasnodar), Djakaridja Kone (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC), Florent Rouamba (Racing Lens), Bertrand Traore (Chelsea), Jonathan Zongo (Almeria) Forwards: Aristide Bance (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Moumouni Dagano (Al Saliya), Prejuce Nakoulma (Gornik Zabrze), Issiaka Ouedraogo (Admira Wacker), Jonathan Pitroipa (Stade Rennes), Abdou Razack Traore (Gaziantespor).

