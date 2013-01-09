Bolton Wanderers' David Ngog (L) celebrates with teammate Tuncay Sanli after scoring a goal against Millwall during their English FA Cup fifth round soccer match at The Den in London February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

YAOUNDE Former French junior international David Ngog has committed himself to helping Cameroon qualify for the next World Cup, coach Jean Paul Akono said on Wednesday.

The pledge came after a trip to Europe by Akono to seek commitments from wavering players as Cameroon rebuild their side after recent failures.

"I was lucky to travel to England with the father of the Bolton Wanderers player David Ngog and he agreed to do everything to switch over to join our national team," Akono said in an interview with Reuters.

"He will apply to FIFA to grant him permission to switch his nationality to Cameroon. I must express my gratitude to his father for his assistance. If everything goes to planned, he should join the Indomitable Lions very quickly."

Cameron, who missed out on the forthcoming African Nations Cup after a shock loss to Cape Verde Islands, next play in March when they host Togo in a World Cup qualifier.

Akono also said he had met Tottenham Hotspur defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto, who turned down several callups after a series of disputes between players following the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.

"After explaining that I have restored order within the national team since I took over, Assou-Ekotto agreed to rejoin the Lions," Akono said. "I am counting on these key players to reinforce the national team to ensure that we qualify for Brazil. That is my main task now."

Akono, who led the Cameroon Under-23 side to the Sydney Olympics gold medal in 2000, was appointed coach in September.

