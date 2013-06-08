YAOUNDE Germany's Volker Finke, appointed as coach three weeks ago, has signed a two-year contract with Cameroon.

He will be assisted by former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko, a statement from the sports ministry said on Saturday.

Finke, who took charge of his first match last week when Cameroon drew 0-0 with Ukraine in a friendly, has been tasked with qualifying the Indomitable Lions for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Cameroon, joint top of their group alongside Libya, can go three points clear by beating Togo on Sunday.

