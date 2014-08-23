Cameroon player Samuel Eto'o gestures during a newsconference before a team training at Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Cameroon's national soccer team head coach Volker Finke talks to his players during a training session at the Dunas Arena soccer stadium in Natal, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cameroon's coach Volker Finke gestures during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Mexico at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

YAOUNDE Cameroon have made a major overhaul to their squad, dropping 13 players from the party who went to the World Cup including captain Samuel Eto'o.

German-born coach Volker Finke announced a new-look 25-man squad on Saturday for the African Nations Cup qualifiers away against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sept. 6 and then at home against the Ivory Coast four days later.

Eto'o has been without a club since being released by Chelsea at the end of last season and his absence was not unexpected as he has not played since his one appearance at the World Cup finals against Mexico in Natal.

The 33-year-old striker, the ringleader of the controversial strike over wages that delayed Cameroon's trip to Brazil in June, had previously said he would like to add to his 115 caps.

Midfielder Alex Song is out suspended after elbowing Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in the back in a callous challenge at the World Cup while defender Henri Bedimo was injured in Europa League action for Olympique Lyon earlier this month.

Also left out was Benoit Assou Ekotto, who tried to hit team mate Benjamin Moukandjo during the 4-0 defeat in Manaus.

Moukandjo, who recently moved to Stade Reims in Ligue 1, is one of 10 players retained from a disappointing World Cup trip. Volker named eight uncapped players.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Pierre Sylvain Abogo (Tonnerre Yaounde), Guy Roland Ndy Assembe (Nancy), Joseph Ondoua (Barcelona)

Defenders: Frank Bagnack (Barcelona), Gaetan Bong (Olympiakos), Cedric Djeugoue (Coton Sport), Jerome Guiahota (Valenciennes), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympique de Marseille), Ambroise Oyongo (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Enoh Eyong (Antalyaspor), Marc Kibong Mbamba (Konyaspor), Raoul Cedric Loe (Osasuna), Georges Mandjeck (Kayseri Erciyesspor), Stephane Mbia (Queens Park Rangers), Benjamin Moukandjo (Stade Reims), Landry Nguemo (Girondins Bordeaux), Edgar Salli (Monaco), Guy Christian Zock (Cosmos Bafia)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Lorient), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (Schalke 04), Jean Marie Dongou (Barcelona), Frank Etoundi (FC Zurich), Leonard Kwueke (Rizespor), Clinton Njie (Olympique Lyonnaise).

