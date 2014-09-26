Cameroon's Henri Bedimo (12) kicks the ball past Brazil's Hulk (7), Daniel Alves (C) and Fernandinho during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

YAOUNDE Defender Henri Bedimo has returned from injury to the Cameroon squad for their African Nations Cup qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Friday.

Coach Volker Finke also called-up 17-year-old defender Brice Nlate, who plays for Olympique de Marseille’s youth team in France, and Bana Moussa from Cameroon champions Coton Sport as he kept faith with the squad that got the Indomitable Lions off to a winning start in their group earlier this month.

Cameroon bounced back from a controversy-affected World Cup in Brazil to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 away and then a powerful Ivory Coast team 4-1 at home.

He did not recall West Ham United midfielder Alex Song, who has now completed a three match suspension received for a World Cup red card.

Finke dropped 13 players from the party who went to the World Cup for those two matches, marked by the retirement from international football of captain Samuel Eto’o.

Cameroon play Sierra Leone on Oct. 11 and 15 in Yaounde.

Sierra Leone ceded home advantage for the first match because of a ban on playing in their country because of the Ebola epidemic.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Pierre Sylvain Abogo (Tonnerre Yaounde), Guy Roland Ndy Assembe (Nancy), Joseph Ondoua (Barcelona)

Defenders: Frank Bagnack (Barcelona), Henri Bedimo (Olympique Lyonnaise), Cedric Djeugoue (Coton Sport), Jerome Guihoata (Valenciennes), Bana Moussa (Coton Sport), Nicolas Nkoulou, Brice Nlate (both Olympique de Marseille), Ambroise Oyongo (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Enoh Eyong (Standard Liege), Marc Kibong Mbamba (Konyaspor), Raoul Cedric Loe (Osasuna), Georges Mandjeck (Kayseri Erciyesspor), Stephane Mbia (Sevilla), Benjamin Moukandjo (Stade Reims), Edgar Salli (Monaco), Guy Christian Zock (Cosmos Bafia)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Porto), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (Schalke 04), Jean Marie Dongou (Barcelona), Frank Etoundi (FC Zurich), Leonard Kwueke (Caykur Rizespor), Clinton Njie (Olympique Lyonnaise).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)