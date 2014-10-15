YAOUNDE Cameroon moved to the brink of qualifying for the African Nations Cup finals after two early goals set them on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win over Sierra Leone on Wednesday.

They top Group D with 10 points and will qualify for next year’s finals in Morocco if Ivory Coast beat the Democratic Republic of Congo in Abidjan later on Wednesday.

Leonard Kweuke and Stephane Mbia scored in almost identical fashion with headers from close range inside the first seven minutes to keep Cameroon top of the standings.

Kweuke scored after just four minutes and captain Mbia only three minutes later, but Cameroon proved wasteful after that and missed out on a runaway win.

