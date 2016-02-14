YAOUNDE Cameroon have named Hugo Broos as their new coach with the 63-year-old Belgian brought in to replace Volker Finke, whose contract was not renewed last year. The Cameroon Football Federation did not announce any details of the deal for a manager who led both Club Brugge and Anderlecht to Belgian league titles and was named Belgium's Coach of the Year on four separate occasions.

He has also coached in Greece, Qatar and Turkey and last worked in Algeria.

Fellow Belgian Sven Vandenbroek would act as his assistant and Alexandre Belinga was also recruited as part of Broos's coaching team, the federation said on Sunday.

Belinga was caretaker coach in November when Cameroon beat Niger 3-0 on aggregate in a two-legged World Cup qualifier.

The new coach's first assignment will be home and away matches against South Africa in African Nations Cup qualifiers next month.

