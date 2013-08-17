JOHANNESBURG Egyptian team Al Ahli won away from home on Saturday to revive their African Champions League hopes amid the internal strife in their country.

Fellow Cairo club Zamalek, however, were left bottom of the same group after a heavy defeat in South Africa.

Walid Soliman scored the only goal as Al Ahli won at AC Leopards in Dolisie, Congo to claim their first victory in Group A.

Orlando Pirates are top of the section after a 4-1 mauling of Zamalek in Soweto.

The South African club have seven points at the halfway stage while Al Ahli and Leopards have four apiece and Zamalek are on one point.

Lennox Bacela gave Pirates a 27th minute lead but Mahmoud Shikabala equalised two minutes later.

The Egyptians then wilted in the altitude at the Orlando Stadium and showed the effects of their lack of regular competition as Tlou Segolela, Sifiso Myeni and Daine Klate netted for the home team.

Domestic football in Egypt has been cancelled in the wake of last month's military takeover, leaving Ahli and Zamalek short of match practice.

The two clubs, who have dominated continental club competition for more than three decades, were expected to dominate the group.

Leopards were guilty of squandering several chances against Ahli and must now play two of their last three games in Egypt.

On Sunday, Group B leaders Esperance play at Sewe Sport in the Ivory Coast.

