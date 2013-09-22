CAPE TOWN Holders Al Ahli and opponents Orlando Pirates qualified for the African Champions League semi-finals after a goalless draw in Soweto on Sunday.

Al Ahli of Egypt finished top of Group A on 11 points and meet Coton Sport of Cameroon in next month's two-legged semi-final.

South African club Pirates will take on Group B winners Esperance of Tunisia in the other semi-final.

Sunday's final Group A matches also offered the Congolese club AC Leopards a chance to qualify but despite taking the early lead away in Egypt, they were beaten 4-1 by Zamalek in El Gouna.

Leopards and Zamalek both finished on seven points, one less than Pirates, who would have won the group had they taken a myriad of chances at home to Ahli on Sunday.

Ahli goalkeeper Sherif El Akrami made two point-blank saves to deny a home win while Walid Soliman could have stolen an away triumph for Ahli midway through the second half but steered his shot agonisingly wide.

"At this level you have to put the ball in the net but we made it to the semi-finals and now we'll have a go," said Pirates coach Roger de Sa after the match.

Ahmed Gaafar scored twice for Zamalek after Rudi Ndey had offered Leopards a brief glimpse of hope in the first half. Zamalek's other goals came from Mohamed Ibrahim and Mahmoud Shikabala.

The two Group B teams had already made sure of their last four places last weekend but on Saturday, Esperance confirmed their superiority with a 2-1 away win over Coton Sport in Garoua.

