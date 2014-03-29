Holders Al Ahli of Egypt were sensationally eliminated from the African Champions League after losing 3-2 at home to namesakes Al Ahli Benghazi of Libya in the final knockout round on Saturday.

Al Ahli, title winners a record eight times, missed out on the group phase after being beaten 4-2 on aggregate after the second leg which was hosted in Alexandria because Ahli are prohibited from playing in Cairo by Egypt's security officials.

Al Ahli had pulled back the 1-0 deficit from last weekend's first leg, which was played in Tunisia because of the tenuous security situation in Benghazi, early on in the return.

But Mohamed Naguib's goal was soon cancelled out to leave the Libyans level at halftime. Al Ahli Benghazi scored two more goals after break before a late consolation for the Egyptians.

