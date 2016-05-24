Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
Bitter Egyptian rivals Al Ahli and Zamalek were kept apart in the pool phase of this year's African Champions League after being drawn in separate groups on Tuesday.
Record eight-times winners Ahli have the easier path to the semi-finals in Group A as they come up against Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast, Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and Zambian qualifiers Zesco United.
Group B also contains three former winners as Zamalek face 2014 champions ES Setif from Algeria, Nigeria’s Enyimba and South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.
The latter were reinstated to the competition hours before the pool stage draw after AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo were disqualified for selecting an ineligible player in the preliminary round in February.
Group matches start in June and end in August. The top two in each group advance to the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.
LONDON Premier League clubs have made a transfer window profit for the first time, despite near-record spending in January, thanks largely to two big-money moves to China and France playmaker Dimitri Payet's return home.