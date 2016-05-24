Bitter Egyptian rivals Al Ahli and Zamalek were kept apart in the pool phase of this year's African Champions League after being drawn in separate groups on Tuesday.

Record eight-times winners Ahli have the easier path to the semi-finals in Group A as they come up against Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast, Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and Zambian qualifiers Zesco United.

Group B also contains three former winners as Zamalek face 2014 champions ES Setif from Algeria, Nigeria’s Enyimba and South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

The latter were reinstated to the competition hours before the pool stage draw after AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo were disqualified for selecting an ineligible player in the preliminary round in February.

Group matches start in June and end in August. The top two in each group advance to the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond)