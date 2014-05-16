JOHANNESBURG Conflicts across the continent have forced an unprecedented number of competitive ties in two of Africa's leading soccer competitions to be played at neutral venues this month.

Matches scheduled for the conflict-riven Central African Republic, Libya and South Sudan have all been relocated to safer climes because of ongoing civil unrest in the countries.

Libya's national team have forfeit home advantage at the start of their bid to reach next year's African Nations Cup finals in Morocco and the country is now in serious jeopardy of losing hosting rights for the subsequent tournament.

On Sunday, they will host their Nations Cup qualifying first round, first leg match against Rwanda in neighbouring Tunisia, which they have frequently used as a venue since 2011 when the civil war that overthrew leader Muammar Gaddafi started.

Libya is due to host the 2017 Nations Cup finals but that could also be relocated as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has determined it unsafe for teams to play there amid general lawlessness and sectarian violence.

Sunday's tie will be played at the Rades Stadium in Tunis instead.

Libyan club Al Ahli Benghazi, who have qualified for the group phase of the African Champions League for the first time, have opted to play their home matches in Sudan capital Khartoum.

Al Ahli Benghazi are away this weekend at the start of the league competition and play their first 'home' fixture against Esperance of Tunisia on May 24.

Khartoum will also be used by South Sudan, who broke away from Sudan in 2011 to become the world's newest independent nation but are now embroiled in a violent civil war.

South Sudan play their first competitive match when they meet Mozambique in the first leg of their Nations Cup qualifying round tie in Maputo on Sunday. The second leg is in Khartoum on May 30.

The Central African Republic, whose ongoing civil conflict forced them to move World Cup qualifiers last year, again forfeit home advantage when they host Guinea Bissau in the Nations Cup on Sunday.

Their first leg tie is being played in Brazzaville, Congo instead.

