A stoppage-time goal from Yassine Khenissi doubled CS Sfaxien's advantage as they beat TP Mazembe Englebert 2-0 in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup final in Tunis on Saturday.

The Tunisian club, coached by former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol, now have a defendable lead to take to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo for next Saturday's return match.

Khenissi netted two minutes into added time to double his side's lead after Gabon import Idrissa Ndong had opened the scoring on 16 minutes.

