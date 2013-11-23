Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
A stoppage-time goal from Yassine Khenissi doubled CS Sfaxien's advantage as they beat TP Mazembe Englebert 2-0 in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup final in Tunis on Saturday.
The Tunisian club, coached by former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol, now have a defendable lead to take to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo for next Saturday's return match.
Khenissi netted two minutes into added time to double his side's lead after Gabon import Idrissa Ndong had opened the scoring on 16 minutes.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Josh Reich)
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.