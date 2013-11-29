Egypt's head coach Bob Bradley of the U.S. Looks on during their 2014 World Cup qualifying second leg playoff soccer match against Ghana at Air Defence ''30 June'' stadium in Cairo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Shawky Gharib has been appointed as the new Egypt coach, replacing Bob Bradley after the American failed to lead the side to next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, the Egypt Football Association confirmed on Friday.

A long-time assistant to Bradley's predecessor Hassan Shehata, who won three successive African Nations Cup titles from 2006, Gharib will be a familiar face to a majority of the Egyptian team.

A midfielder in his playing days, Gharib, was a member of the Egypt side that won the 1986 Nations Cup.

The 54-year-old's first assignment will be to guide Egypt to the 2015 Nations Cup finals in Morocco after they surprisingly failed to reach the last two tournaments.

Bradley took Egypt to the last round of African qualifying for next year's finals but his contract was not renewed after The Pharaohs were thrashed 7-3 on aggregate by Ghana over two legs earlier this month.

