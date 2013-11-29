Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Shawky Gharib has been appointed as the new Egypt coach, replacing Bob Bradley after the American failed to lead the side to next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, the Egypt Football Association confirmed on Friday.
A long-time assistant to Bradley's predecessor Hassan Shehata, who won three successive African Nations Cup titles from 2006, Gharib will be a familiar face to a majority of the Egyptian team.
A midfielder in his playing days, Gharib, was a member of the Egypt side that won the 1986 Nations Cup.
The 54-year-old's first assignment will be to guide Egypt to the 2015 Nations Cup finals in Morocco after they surprisingly failed to reach the last two tournaments.
Bradley took Egypt to the last round of African qualifying for next year's finals but his contract was not renewed after The Pharaohs were thrashed 7-3 on aggregate by Ghana over two legs earlier this month.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.