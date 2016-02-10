CAIRO Former Egypt international striker Mido has been fired by Zamalek little more than a month after he took charge of the Cairo giants for the second time.

Mido, whose playing career took him to clubs in England, France, Italy and Spain, was dismissed on Tuesday, hours after second-placed Zamalek lost 2-0 to premier league leaders Al Ahli in the Cairo derby, played in Alexandria for security reasons.

With the Egyptian league season about to reach the halfway point, the victory extended Al Ahli's lead to seven points.

"I apologise to Zamalek fans for letting them down. I did my best in my work from the first minute but I wasn't lucky," Mido, tweeted on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, once a player for clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Marseille, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, was in charge for just seven matches after replacing Brazilian Marcos Paqueta 37 days ago. He won the first four before a draw with Smouha and losses to Ismailia and Ahli.

Zamalek won the Egypt Cup in 2014 during his first six-month spell as manager.

He will be replaced by Mohamed Salah, who becomes Zamalek's fourth coach this season, following Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira, Paqueta and Mido.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Catherine Evans)