JOHANNESBURG A late equaliser from captain Ammar Jemal saw Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel hold South African hosts Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup finals.

Jemal profited from some sloppy defending to finish off a free kick and grab a potentially vital away goal at the end of a keenly contested game at Soweto's Orlando Stadium. Thamsanqa Gabuza had given Pirates a 36th minute lead with a left footed shot from a tight angle. The second leg will be played in the Tunisian coastal town of Sousse next Sunday.

