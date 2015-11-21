Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
JOHANNESBURG A late equaliser from captain Ammar Jemal saw Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel hold South African hosts Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the first leg of the African Confederation Cup finals.
Jemal profited from some sloppy defending to finish off a free kick and grab a potentially vital away goal at the end of a keenly contested game at Soweto's Orlando Stadium. Thamsanqa Gabuza had given Pirates a 36th minute lead with a left footed shot from a tight angle. The second leg will be played in the Tunisian coastal town of Sousse next Sunday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ian Chadband)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.