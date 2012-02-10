LIBREVILLE African football has for the first time declared its finances to be in a healthy state as it announced a record surplus and strong equity and cash balance at its congress on Friday.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said its financial strength continued to grow, with equity of $55.9 million (35.4 million pounds) and a cash balance of $47.9 million at June 30 last year.

"Our financial performance was close to forecast, giving a surplus of $5.8 million against a budgeted $5 million, primarily due to better cost management," said Suketu Patel, chairman of CAF's finance committee.

"I can say our finances are approaching a comfortable level," he told delegates in the Gabon capital ahead of Sunday's African Nations Cup final.

CAF has had a considerable increase in its revenue in recent years. A seven-year deal was signed in 2010 worth some $140 million in television and marketing revenue, an increase of more than 100 percent on what the previously cash-strapped organisation earned from its showcase competitions some five years ago.

Sportfive, part of Lagardere Sports, paid $46.8 million for four successive editions of the African Nations Cup finals, starting with the 2010 tournament in Angola.

Up to 2008, CAF earned $5.5 million every two years for Nations Cup rights.

A seven-year deal for the rights to the African Champions League and the African Confederation Cup, the two annual club competitions, earns CAF $71.4 million up to 2017.

African football's governing body had previously been paid $5 million annually for the club competition rights and before 1997 got nothing.

