Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
Gambia have reversed the roles of their coach and his assistant just days before the side starts its 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Italian Luciano Mancini had taken over the running of the team from Peter Bonu Johnson, who had subsequently been demoted to his assistant, Gambia Football Association vice chairman Omar Sey told reporters in Banjul on Tuesday.
Gambian Johnson had been named as the replacement for Belgian coach Paul Putt in January.
Gambia host Morocco in their opening World Cup Group C qualifier in Bakau on Saturday and then play Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam on June 10.
They also have an African Nations Cup qualifier away against Algeria on June 15, in which they are already 2-1 down on aggregate.
The 56-year-old Mancini is a former coach of Serie B side Grosseto.
(Reporting by Pap Saine; Editing by Mark Gleeson and John O'Brien)
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.