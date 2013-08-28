Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Michael Essien is poised to make a first international appearance in more than two years after being named as a surprise inclusion in Ghana's squad for a key World Cup qualifier against Zambia next month.
The Chelsea midfielder returns to the side after a long self-imposed exile, along with AC Milan's Kevin-Prince Boateng and Dede Ayew of Olympique Marseille, who had also previously refused call-ups from the Black Stars.
The trio's inclusion added depth to an already strong 26-man squad named by coach Kwesi Appiah for the home tie in Kumasi on September 6, the Ghana Football Association announced.
Ghana only need a draw to win their group and progress to the final round of African qualifiers for next year's World Cup in Brazil.
Ghana also named three new-comers in the squad: Spain-based goalkeeper Brimah Razak, midfielder Raman Chibsah from newly promoted Serie A club Sassuolo and Frank Acheampong, who recently signed for Anderlecht in Belgium.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.