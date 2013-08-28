Michael Essien of Chelsea arrives ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at the Munich airport, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lars Baron/UEFA/Pool

Michael Essien is poised to make a first international appearance in more than two years after being named as a surprise inclusion in Ghana's squad for a key World Cup qualifier against Zambia next month.

The Chelsea midfielder returns to the side after a long self-imposed exile, along with AC Milan's Kevin-Prince Boateng and Dede Ayew of Olympique Marseille, who had also previously refused call-ups from the Black Stars.

The trio's inclusion added depth to an already strong 26-man squad named by coach Kwesi Appiah for the home tie in Kumasi on September 6, the Ghana Football Association announced.

Ghana only need a draw to win their group and progress to the final round of African qualifiers for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana also named three new-comers in the squad: Spain-based goalkeeper Brimah Razak, midfielder Raman Chibsah from newly promoted Serie A club Sassuolo and Frank Acheampong, who recently signed for Anderlecht in Belgium.

(The story has been filed again to correct the country in the last paragraph.)

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)