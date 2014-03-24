Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
Ghana have one of the toughest groups at this year's World Cup finals in Brazil and the 'Black Stars' coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to pick up some valuable tips from a visit to English Premier League title chasers Liverpool.
Appiah and four assistants visit Anfield this week as part of a 10-day visit to Britain. The trip also includes some time with the League Managers Association and the Football Association's training centre at St George's Park, the Ghana Football Association said on Monday.
"It is really essential because it helps to keep your focus and also be on top of issues," Appiah told local reporters before departing at the weekend. "I'm looking forward to it and I know in the long run Ghana stand to gain from it."
Ghana have been drawn in World Cup Group G alongside Germany, Portugal and the United States.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.