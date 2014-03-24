Ghana's coach Kwesi Appiah (R) looks on during their 2014 World Cup qualifying second leg playoff soccer match against Egypt at Air Defence ''30 June'' stadium in Cairo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ghana have one of the toughest groups at this year's World Cup finals in Brazil and the 'Black Stars' coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to pick up some valuable tips from a visit to English Premier League title chasers Liverpool.

Appiah and four assistants visit Anfield this week as part of a 10-day visit to Britain. The trip also includes some time with the League Managers Association and the Football Association's training centre at St George's Park, the Ghana Football Association said on Monday.

"It is really essential because it helps to keep your focus and also be on top of issues," Appiah told local reporters before departing at the weekend. "I'm looking forward to it and I know in the long run Ghana stand to gain from it."

Ghana have been drawn in World Cup Group G alongside Germany, Portugal and the United States.

