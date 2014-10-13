ACCRA Former Real Madrid manager Bernd Schuster has been added to a short list of coaches to take over at the helm of Ghana’s national team after ex-Dutch international Patrick Kluivert pulled out of the process, the Ghana Football Association said.

Ghana are this week interviewing four others to possibly take over the Black Stars after Kwesi Appiah was fired last month.

Among the other coaches to be interviewed are former Chelsea manager Avram Grant, Michel Pont, assistant coach for Switzerland at this year's World Cup, former Italy midfielder Marco Tardelli and Spanish coach Juan Ignacio Martinez.

Pont and Tardelli will be interviewed in Accra on Friday and Grant and Martinez the following day, the GFA said on their website (www.ghanafa.org). A date for a discussion with Schuster is still to be arranged.

The side is currently being led by caretaker coach Maxwell Konadu, in charge for their African Nations Cup qualifiers against Guinea. The two countries drew 1-1 in Casablanca on Saturday and play again on Wednesday in Tamale.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)