AC Milan midfielder Kevin Constant has agreed to return to international action with Guinea next week, ending a boycott of the side that stretches back almost a year.

French-born Constant was named on Wednesday in their squad for the August14 friendly against hosts Algeria in Blida.

Coach Michel Dussuyer, in a French television interview, said Constant had initiated the return and committed to "the long term project" of the team.

Constant has not played for Guinea since September when he quit the team saying he was frustrated with the organisation around the squad and poor relations with some of his team mates.

He had previously also sat out the 2012 African Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon because of similar frustrations.

Last month Constant walked off the pitch in a pre-season match between Milan and Sassuolo because of racist abuse.

