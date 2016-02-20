Soccer - Marquinhos, Silva to miss PSG vs Guingamp
PARIS Paris St Germain will be without defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva when they host En Avant Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Unai Emery said on Saturday.
First-half goals from Daniel Nii Adjei helped TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo beat Tunisia’s Etoile Sahel 2-1 on Saturday to win the African Super Cup for the third time.
Midfielder Adjei struck in the 19th minute and doubled the advantage with an acrobatic volley in the 44th minute before Etoile pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time through Iheb Msakni.
The annual match between the winners of the previous year’s African Champions League and Confederation Cup is hosted by the former and that advantage enabled Mazembe to stifle Etoile’s attempts at a comeback.
Mazembe, playing their first official match under new coach Hubert Velud, also won the Super Cup in 2010 and 2011.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
SHANGHAI It is hard to imagine Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda being too happy about losing money, but there is one wager he must have been delighted to lose at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.