Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
ABIDJAN Ivory Coast began a new era without the talismanic Didier Drogba on Saturday, defeating Sierra Leone 2-1 in their opening African Nations Cup qualifier.
The hosts came from behind to beat their west African rivals who were severely affected by the Ebola virus outbreak in the leadup to the game, with support staff prohibited from travelling to Abidjan by Ivorian health authorities.
Two goals in three minutes midway through the second half turned the Group D game around after Kei Kamara had given Sierra Leone a 40th-minute lead.
Seydou Doumbia equalised in the 64th minute with a header from Serge Aurier's cross and Gervinho hit the winner three minutes later to give new coach Herve Renard a triumphant start.
Chelsea striker Drogba, 36, announced his retirement from international football last month after scoring 61 goals in 103 appearances for his country.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Tony Goodson)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).