Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
LONDON Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport.
BAMAKO Frenchman Patrice Carteron has succeeded compatriot Alain Giresse as the coach of Mali, the country's football federation confirmed on Friday.
His contract takes the team through the World Cup qualifiers until October next year.
The 41-year-old takes over from Giresse, who quit in May in the wake of military coup in the west African country. Mali have had to play their first home qualifying match for the 2014 World Cup at a neutral venue at FFA's insistence.
Giresse had led Mali to a surprise third place at the African Nations Cup finals at the start of the year.
Carteron's first match will be a 2013 Nations Cup qualifier against Botswana in September. The World Cup qualifiers in Africa resume next March.
Carteron was at the helm of Dijon when they were promoted to Ligue 1 but left the club in April after a single season in the French top flight. He has also coached Cannes and as a player turned out for Sunderland, Stade Rennes, Olympique Lyon and St Etienne.
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.