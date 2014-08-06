NOUAKCHOTT Patrice Neveu became the third coaching casualty since last weekend's African Nations Cup qualifiers after he was fired by Mauritania on Wednesday, the country’s football federation said in a statement.

The Frenchman departs after Mauritania lost 1-0 at home to Uganda in Nouakchott on Sunday to go out of the 2015 qualifiers 3-0 on aggregate.

Neveu had been coach since February 2012. His departure follows Sunday’s immediate sacking of Adel Amrouche by Kenya after they were dumped out of the competition and Wednesday’s announcement by Zimbabwe coach Ian Gorowa that he is to depart his job.

