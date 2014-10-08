Former France international midfielder Corentin Martins has been named as the new coach of Mauritania but no details of the 45-year-old's contract were given by the country's football federation in a statement confirming the appointment on Tuesday. Martins, who has limited coaching experience with lower-league Quimper and Stade Brest in the French league, replaces compatriot Patrice Neveu, who was fired after Mauritania were eliminated from African Nations Cup qualifiers in August.