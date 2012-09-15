CASABLANCA Eric Gerets was fired by Morocco on Saturday, less than a week after a 2-0 defeat in Mozambique left their hopes of African Nations Cup qualification in the balance.

His contract was terminated after a meeting of the Morocco Football Federation, committee member Karim Alem told the official MAP news agency.

Former Belgian international Gerets is the second coach in three days to lose a high-profile African job following Cameroon's decision to suspend Denis Lavagne until the end of his contract next month.

Gerets was in charge of Morocco for almost two years. He started well but has come under increasing pressure recently after a series of poor results.

The team suffered a surprise away defeat in the first leg of their final round qualifier in Maputo on Sunday that left them precariously placed with the return match to come next month.

Gerets's job was the subject of intense media speculation in recent days but discontent had been bubbling for much longer, especially after his highly-fancied side disappointed at the Nations Cup finals in Gabon in January.

Morocco were among the pre-tournament favourites but were eliminated after losing their first two matches.

Gerets, who played in three World Cups, took over in November 2010.

He was hired as a charismatic presence in Morocco's bid to establish a new team in the wake of their failure to qualify for the 2010 World Cup and the Nations Cup in the same year.

Gerets, 58, finished with a record of seven wins, six draws and seven defeats.

He lifted the European Cup as a player with PSV Eindhoven before winning the leagues in Belgium and Netherlands as a coach.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Durban; editing by Tony Jimenez)