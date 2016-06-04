Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) – - Benin have been granted a partial reprieve from the prospect of having to forfeit a key African Nations Cup qualifier after their suspension was conditionally lifted by FIFA.
The small west African country was banned by world football’s governing body last month after a local court stopped its football federation elections. FIFA has suspended several countries previously for outside interference in footballing affairs.
The ban threatened the Group C qualifier against Equatorial Guinea, scheduled for Cotonou on Sunday, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it would now be played on June 12.
“Following the decision of the FIFA Council on the conditional lifting of the suspension of Benin, CAF decided to postpone the qualifier initially scheduled for June 5,” said a statement on Saturday, adding that it would go ahead only if elections took place no later than June 11.
“If this condition is not met, the game will simply be cancelled and the organising committee for the Africa Cup of Nations will rule on the case,” it added.
Benin are in contention for a place in next year’s finals, sitting two points behind group leaders Mali with two matches left.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.