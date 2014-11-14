GABORONE Tunisia became the fourth country confirmed in the field for the African Nations Cup finals after a goal less draw away against Botswana at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Friday. The result moved Tunisia to 11 points and guarantees them a top-two place in Group G after an unbeaten run of three wins and two draws, with a game to come at home to Egypt on Wednesday.

The two top teams in each of the seven qualifying groups go through to the 2015 finals along with the best-placed third side.

Tunisia, the 2004 winners, join Algeria, the Cape Verde Islands and Equatorial Guinea, who on Friday agreed to host the finals instead of Morocco from Jan. 17-Feb. 8 and were granted a place in the 16-team field by the Confederation of African Football.

Botswana were the only country without any spoils from the group competition ahead of the weekend qualifiers but finally picked up a point.

