Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Sept. 6 Nigeria lost a competitive home game for the first time in 33 years as they began their African Nations Cup title defence in disappointing fashion with a 3-2 qualifying defeat by Congo in Calabar on Saturday.
French-born striker Thievy Bifouma scored twice and captain Prince Oniangue grabbed the other goal as Nigeria lost at home in a competitive fixture for the first time since being beaten 2-0 by Algeria in a World Cup qualifier in Lagos in 1981.
They had never lost before in a home qualifier in the Nations Cup.
With a possible ban from world soccer's ruling body FIFA hanging over them for government interference in football federation matters, Nigeria were caught out in their opening Group A game for the 2015 finals in Morocco.
Efe Ambrose headed the hosts in front after 13 minutes but Oniangue equalised three minutes later.
Bifouma, who had a brief spell on loan at English Premier League West Bromwich Albion last season, put Congo 2-1 ahead in the 40th minute before he converted a penalty in the 54th.
Gbolahan Salami then gave the scoreline a more respectable look for Nigeria with an 86th-minute goal.
The champions next travel to Cape Town on Wednesday to face South Africa who defeated Sudan 3-0 in the other Group A match on Friday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).