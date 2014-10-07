West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
LAGOS Winger Victor Moses has pulled out of Nigeria's back-to-back African Nations Cup qualifiers against Sudan after suffering a recurrence of a thigh injury at the weekend, the Nigerian Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday.
Moses had been recalled for the Group A matches in Khartoum on Saturday and Abuja next Wednesday after being dropped from the squad following the World Cup.
However, the 23-year-old was injured playing for Stoke City against Sunderland on Saturday, withdrawn after just 18 minutes of the Premier League fixture.
Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi has named Edem Eduok of Dolphins as his replacement.
The Super Eagles, who are reigning continental champions, have just one point from their opening two qualifying matches for the 2015 finals in Morocco.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.