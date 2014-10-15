Nigeria's Ahmed Musa celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Argentina during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

ABUJA Ahmed Musa scored twice to help holders Nigeria to their first win in African Nations Cup qualifying as they beat Sudan 3-1 in Abuja on Wednesday to resurrect their chances of reaching next year's finals in Morocco.

Nigeria had picked up just one point from their opening three games in Group A but the home win ensured they are now back in the race for a place at the finals in Morocco in January -- although they will probably have to win their last two qualifiers next month to make sure.

Musa opened the scoring after a mazy run on goal just after halftime but Sudan equalised eight minutes later through Ibrahim Salah.

Giant striker Aaron Samuel, making only his second appearance, bundled the ball over the line to restore Nigeria's lead in the 66th minute and Russian-based winger Musa made sure of the win three minutes from the end of a match played for a large part in heavy rain.

