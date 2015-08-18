LAGOS, Aug 18 (Reuters) – - Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was called up by Nigeria for the first time on Tuesday in an 18-man list of foreign-based players selected for next month’s African Nations Cup qualifier in Tanzania.

English-born Ikeme, 29, is joined by fellow newcomers Russian-based Izunna Ernest Uzochukwu and strikers Emem Eduok and Sylvester Igboun as new coach Sunday Oliseh showed his hand ahead of his debut match. Players from Nigerian clubs must still be added to the squad for the match in Dar-es-Salaam on Sept. 5.

Oliseh, who has taken over from Stephen Keshi, left out the Chelsea pair of John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses to underline a promise that he would select only players who were showing form at club level and getting regular game time.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vincent Enyeama (Lille), Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (Mainz), Kingsley Madu (AS Trencin), Godfrey Oboabona (Caykur Rizespor), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa), William Troost Ekong (Haugesund)

Midfielders: Lukman Haruna (Anzhi Makhachkala), Rabiu Ibrahim (AS Trencin), Obiora Nwankwo (Academica Coimbra), Joel Obi (Torino), Izunna Ernest Uzochukwu (Amkar Perm)

Strikers: Emem Eduok (Esperance), Emmanuel Emenike (Al Ain), Sylvester Igboun (Ufa), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Moses Simon (Ghent), Anthony Ujah (Werder Bremen).

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)