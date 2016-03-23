Football Soccer - Everton v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 19/3/16Arsenal's Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their second goalReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or...

ABUJA - Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi has been released from hospital and is fit to play to play in the key African Nations Cup qualifier against Egypt on Friday following a bout of food poisoning.

The 19-year-old Iwobi, who scored on his full debut for Arsenal at Everton last weekend, was taken to hospital in Ajuba on Monday but has since travelled with the squad to Kaduna, where the match will be played.

“Had The Maddest Food Poisoning But I Am Good Now & Feeling Ready For The Egyptian Match,” Iwobi Tweeted.

He trained on Wednesday for the first time, team officials said.

Iwobi, a former England junior international, made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo in October.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)