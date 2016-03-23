Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
ABUJA - Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi has been released from hospital and is fit to play to play in the key African Nations Cup qualifier against Egypt on Friday following a bout of food poisoning.
The 19-year-old Iwobi, who scored on his full debut for Arsenal at Everton last weekend, was taken to hospital in Ajuba on Monday but has since travelled with the squad to Kaduna, where the match will be played.
“Had The Maddest Food Poisoning But I Am Good Now & Feeling Ready For The Egyptian Match,” Iwobi Tweeted.
He trained on Wednesday for the first time, team officials said.
Iwobi, a former England junior international, made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo in October.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.