CAPE TOWN Nigeria forward Ighodaro Osaguona had a header cleared off the line as the Super Eagles played out a tepid 0-0 draw with South Africa in their African Nations Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

There was plenty of huff and puff from both sides but not enough quality in the final third to create more than a handful of goalscoring opportunities.

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel blazed over the bar from the edge of the area for holders Nigeria, while South Africa forward Tokelo Rantie saw his shot saved at point-blank range by visiting goalkeeper Austin Ejide.

Defender Erick Mathoho then kept the scores level as he cleared off the line from Osaguona in the final 10 minutes, the closest either team came to a goal.

Nigeria lost their Group A opener 3-2 at home to Congo on Saturday, a first competitive home defeat in 33 years, while the day before South Africa won 3-0 in Sudan.

Congo top the pool with six points after they beat Sudan 2-0 earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)