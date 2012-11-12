Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
DAKAR Newcastle United striker Demba Ba is among six regulars who have pulled out of Senegal's squad for a friendly international in Niger on Wednesday, the Agence Presse Senegalaise news agency said on Monday.
Ba played for Newcastle in their home Premier League defeat to West Ham on Sunday without any visible injury but joins Lamine Sane (Bordeaux), Cheikh Mbengue (Toulouse), Pape Ndiaye Souare (Stade Reims), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Lille) and Qatar-based Issiar Dia (Lekhwiya) in withdrawing from the match in Niamey.
Senegal's caretaker coach Mayacine Mar has replaced them with Ibrahima Ba (Istres), Malick Mane (Sogndal) and Pape Alioune Diouf (Kalmar).
Senegal missed out on African Nations Cup qualification last month when they were formally disqualified after their match against the Ivory Coast in Dakar was abandoned because of crowd violence.
LONDON Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein will miss Formula One's opening pre-season test in Barcelona at the end of February due to a lingering back problem, the German said on Friday.
The lack of a winter break in English football took its toll on Liverpool players' fitness levels and played a part in the Merseyside club's poor form since the start of the year, manager Juergen Klopp has said.