CAIRO Senegal will not be able to use their main stadium in Dakar for African competition for the next year following riots in October, the Confederation of African Football has said.

The Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium was banned from use for 12 months and the Senegalese federation fined $100,000 (£62,324.71) for the riots that forced the stoppage of the African Nations Cup qualifier against the Ivory Coast and led to Senegal's disqualification from the competition.

Half the fine was suspended for two years, a CAF statement said.

Rioting erupted as fans threw objects onto the field and started fires in the stands when the Ivorians took a 2-0 lead with a second half penalty that extended their aggregate lead in the second leg of the final round qualifier.

CAF also fined the Malawi and Togo federations for pitch invasions following qualifying matches earlier this year.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)