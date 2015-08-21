Football - West Ham United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 15/8/15West Ham's Diafra Sakho in action with Leicester's Danny Drinkwater and Robert HuthMandatory Credit: Action Images / John SibleyLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized...

DAKAR West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho has won a recall to Senegal's squad for the first time since missing the African Nations Cup finals at the start of the year.

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly has also been called up for the first time for the Nations Cup qualifier against Namibia next month, the Senegal Football Federation said.

Sakho angered Senegal by pulling out of their squad for January's tournament in Equatorial Guinea because of a back injury that meant he could not fly but then, while the tournament was proceeding, turned out for West Ham.

His recall was confirmed on Friday by the FA who also said Koulibaly from Napoli had committed to an international future with the west African country after winning junior caps for France, where he was born.

Senegal play in Windhoek on Sept. 5 in Group K of the 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)