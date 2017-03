Mame Biram Diouf shoots during Paul Scholes' testimonial soccer match against New York Cosmos in Manchester, northern England, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Hanover 96 striker Mame Biram Diouf has been recalled after an 14-month absence to Senegal's squad for a friendly against Guinea on February 5 in Paris, the country's football federation said.

Diouf, formerly at Manchester United, last played for his country in 2011.

New coach Alain Giresse has named a strong squad as he prepares for a World Cup qualifier against Angola on March 23.

