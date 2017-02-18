PRETORIA A late penalty by centre back Ricardo Nascimento clinched a first ever African Super Cup for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday as they beat TP Mazembe Englebert, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld.

The 83rd-minute spot-kick was all the home side had to show for a dominant performance in which only Mazembe goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo stood between Sundowns and a runaway score.

The Ivory Coast international goalkeeper pulled off a host of brilliant stops to keep his side in the game until full back Issam Mpeko was penalised for a wild lunge on Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and Brazil-born Nascimento stepped up to convert.

Sundowns winger Anthony Laffor had three close-range efforts saved by Gbohouo while a series of other chances also went begging.

It was Sundowns' first triumph in the African Super Cup -- an annual one-off game between the winners of the continent's two major club competitions, the Champions League and the African Confederation Cup -- having won the Champions League for the first time in October.

