Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
ACCRA Factbox on Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure who was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday.
Born: May 13, 1983 in Bouake, Ivory Coast
EARLY CAREER
* Toure is a product of the fabled ASEC Abidjan academy, which has produced more than 20 players who have gone on to play for clubs in Europe.
* Aged 18, Toure moved to Beveren in Belgium, a popular club for Ivorian players, who used it as a stepping stone into European club football.
* Toure has played for five clubs in five different countries since leaving Beveren.
* He joined Ukrainian team Metalurg Donetsk in 2003 before signing for Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus in 2005, following an unsuccessful trial at Arsenal.
* After impressing at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, he moved to France to join Ligue 1 side Monaco.
BARCELONA and MANCHESTER CITY
* He joined Barcelona for 9 million euros ($11.76 million) in 2007, but he lost his place in the starting line-up after a successful first season and spoke regularly of his desire to leave.
* He won two league titles in Spain but was played out of position at centre back when Barcelona beat Manchester United to win the Champions League final in 2009.
* In July 2010, Manchester City paid a reported 24 million pounds ($37.64 million) to take Toure to the English Premier League.
* He scored the winner in the 2011 FA Cup final where City ended a 35-year wait for a trophy with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
* He made his debut for Ivory Coast in a World Cup qualifier away in Egypt in 2004.
* He has played in two World Cups and three successive African Nations Cup final campaigns.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.