Former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol has been sacked as coach of Tunisian club Esperance just weeks after leading them to the league title in the north African country.

Krol was sacked just hours after his side lost a second successive match in the African Champions League at the weekend, the club said in a statement on Monday with Frenchman Sébastien Desabre announced as his replacement.

The 65-year-old become the first coach in Tunisia to win successive league triumphs with two different clubs after steering Esperance to the title over his old team CS Sfaxien earlier this month.

Krol quit as coach of CS Sfaxien in November after guiding them to the Tunisian league and African Confederation Cup titles.

The Dutchman also served as caretaker coach of Tunisia when they played against Cameroon in the World Cup qualifying playoff in October and November. Cameroon won the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

