West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol has signed a three-year deal to coach Esperance just two months after leaving another Tunisian side CS Sfaxien, the club announced on its website www.est.org.tn
Krol replaces Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, who has taken up the role of technical director.
Krol quit as coach of CS Sfaxien in November after taking them to the African Confederation Cup title.
Last May he was at the helm of Sfaxien as they pipped Esperance for the Tunisian league title.
He also served as caretaker coach of Tunisia when they played against Cameroon in the World Cup qualifying playoff in October and November. Cameroon won the tie 4-1 on aggregate.
Esperance, the most successful club in Tunisian league history, and Sfaxien will represent Tunisia in this year's African Champions League, which kick off next month.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.