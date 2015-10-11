JOHANNESBURG Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania became the first African countries to advance in qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Sunday despite only one of them winning.

Kenya were held to a surprise goalless draw at home by Mauritius in the second leg of their preliminary round tie but progress after a 5-2 victory on the Indian Ocean island last Wednesday.

Kenya, who were captained in the two legs by Southampton’s Victor Wanyama, now play the Cape Verde Islands in the next round of knockout matches next month.

Tanzania lost 1-0 at neighbours Malawi in Blantyre on Sunday but a 2-0 victory from the first leg in Dar-es-Salaam last Wednesday ensured they advanced.

John Banda scored just before halftime for Malawi but they could not find a crucial second goal. Tanzania’s next opponents are Algeria.

Tiny Sao Tom e Principe, who won their first World Cup tie last week by beating Ethiopia with a late goal at home, were brought back to earth with a thud as they lost 3-0 in Sunday’s return in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s opponents in the next round are Congo.

The balance of the eight preliminary round, two-legged ties will be completed on Tuesday.

The 11 winners advance to the next knockout round, to be played over two legs in November, after which 20 aggregate winners are divided into five qualifying groups.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)