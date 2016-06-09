Daniel Agger, former captain for the Danish National team, announces his retirement at a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark June 9, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Jens Astrup/via REUTERS

LONDON Former Liverpool and Denmark defender Daniel Agger has retired, aged 31.

Agger spent eight years at Liverpool, making 232 appearances and winning the League Cup in 2012, but suffered with frequent injuries during his spell at the club.

He began and ended his career with Danish club Brondby, re-joining them in 2014.

"Thank you for your support. A great experience. It's sad, but it is the right decision to stop. I'm proud of my career," Agger said on his Twitter account.

Agger played 75 times for Denmark.

