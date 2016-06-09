Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Former Liverpool and Denmark defender Daniel Agger has retired, aged 31.
Agger spent eight years at Liverpool, making 232 appearances and winning the League Cup in 2012, but suffered with frequent injuries during his spell at the club.
He began and ended his career with Danish club Brondby, re-joining them in 2014.
"Thank you for your support. A great experience. It's sad, but it is the right decision to stop. I'm proud of my career," Agger said on his Twitter account.
Agger played 75 times for Denmark.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.