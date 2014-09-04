Belgian coach Hugo Broos has quit Algerian club JS Kabylie after last month’s death of a player killed when a projectile was thrown from the stands, media reported on Thursday.

Broos resigned after the death of Albert Ebosse on Aug. 23, but returned to the post days after, only to decide again to leave after two months in the job, Belgian daily La Derniere Heure reported.

Cameroon forward Ebosse was struck on the head by an object allegedly thrown from a section of the ground containing his team's fans as the players left the field after a 2-1 defeat by USM Alger in Tizi Ouzou and died of a head trauma.

"Aggressiveness is permanent in Algeria," Broos had previously told the newspaper, “but that day it was like the Apocalypse. They will never find the culprit, because the infrastructure is at best flawed. There was not even a Red Cross team on hand for the game."

Algeria suspended all football last weekend in memory of Ebosse, closed JSK’s stadium in Tizi-Ouzou and banned the club from playing matches at home this season.

The 24-year-old Ebosse, who had netted in the match, was the leading scorer in the Algerian league in the 2013-14 season with 17 goals having played the previous season in Malaysia.

Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou reacted by calling for member associations to act strongly against fan violence and for the perpetrators of this incident to be dealt with in the strongest possible terms.

