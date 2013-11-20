India beat Australia by 75 runs to level series at 1-1
BENGALURU India beat Australia by 75 runs in the second test to level the four-match series at 1-1 after home off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 6-41 on the fourth day on Tuesday.
ALGIERS At least five people were killed in accidents during celebrations in Algeria after its national squad qualified for the World Cup in Brazil next year, authorities said on Wednesday.
Algeria beat Burkina Faso 1-0 on Tuesday night in a playoff in Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Algiers to join Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria as Africa's World Cup representatives.
The state news agency APS, quoting emergency services, said five people were killed when two vehicles carrying football fans collided in the southern town of Tolga after celebrations over Algeria's victory.
Another 20 people were injured in separate road accidents in the same town. Two more people were seriously injured in an accident in El Tarf near the Tunisian border.
Algeria struck early in the second half through Madjid Bougherra, with the ball deflecting into the goal in Mustapha Tchaker stadium, which was filled six hours before kickoff.
Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton credits manager Paul Clement for bringing fresh ideas to the training ground that have helped the relegation-threatened Welsh outfit rise up to 16th in the standings.
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.